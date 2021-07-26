Dorothy Frances Kathol, age 99 of Hartington, Nebraska died on Friday, July 23, 2021 at the Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek, Nebraska.
Mass of Christian Burial will be on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 10:30 am at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington, Nebraska with Rev. Owen Korte officiating. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.
Visitation will be on Wednesday from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a Vigil Service at 7:00 p.m. at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Visitation will continue one hour prior to services on Thursday at the church.
Honorary Pallbearers will be her granddaughters, Jill Holm, Kristen Arehart, Lori Ingram, Tami Dozon, Beth Jacot and Lisa Binet.
Pallbearers will be Greg DiPalma, Michael DiPalma, Eric Kathol, Luke Kathol, Paul Kathol, Matt Kathol, Adam Jacot and Mick Hochstein.
Dorothy was born on January 18, 1922 to Fritz and Mary Catherine (Schurman) Schroeder at Wynot, Nebraska. She attended grade school in Sts Philip and James Catholic School in St. James, Nebraska and graduated from Wynot High School in 1940. After high school she spent time working in Sioux City, Iowa for a doctor and his wife. Dorothy married Clarence A. Kathol on October 2, 1946 in St. James. To this union seven children were born. Clarence and Dorothy were farmers all of their married working life. In 1983 they retired and moved to Hartington. Dorothy was the coordinator for Satellite Mental Health clinic in Hartington for eleven years.
Dorothy was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Christian Mothers, Catholic Daughters of America and had an hour of Perpetual Adoration. After Clarence died on August 13, 2014 at the age of 97, Dorothy moved to the Meadows in Norfolk and had been a resident of the Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek for just a short time.
Dorothy is survived by her sons, Dave and Peg Kathol of Norfolk, NE; Michael and Gail Kathol of Kearney, NE; Stephen and Liana Kathol of Westminster, CO; daughters, Joyce and Michael DiPalma of Marysville, Ohio; Ann and Richard Jacot of Verdigre, NE; 13 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Clarence, two sons, Joe at 33 and John at 6 months, 3 brothers, Ignatius, Raymond and Leonard Schroeder, 3 sisters, Cresentia Zimmerman, Amanda Kneifl and Marie Hochstein.
