Edward D. Kortan, 84, passed away at St. Michael’s Hospital on Sunday, July 26, 2020. A private graveside service will be held on August 22 at 10:30 am at Saint Wenceslaus Catholic Cemetery at Tabor, SD.
Ed was born March 12, 1936 on a farm north of Tabor to John and Rose (Mudloff) Kortan. He was the oldest of 4 sons. He attended Steckly District 22 School. After 8th grade, he helped on the farm until he joined the Armored Infantry, Tank Division. He trained at Fort Knox, Kentucky, before serving in Germany and finishing in Fort Carson, Colorado.
He married Marilyn Bambas, and together they had 7 children. In the early 1980’s he moved to Wichita, Kansas. Over the years he farmed, worked construction, and drove truck for 40 + years. He traveled to most states hauling livestock, machinery, and campers.
Ed is survived by his children, Debra (Gary) Miller of Yankton, Denise (Dean) Bardwell of Springfield, Douglas (Patricia) Kortan of Utica, Danette (Craig) Little of Yankton, Daniel Kortan of Yankton, Darrell (Tiffany) Kortan of Sioux Falls, 19 grandchildren, and 19 great-grandchildren, his brothers, Robert (Loretta) Kortan of Tabor, Emanuel (Gail) Kortan of Tyndall, sister-in- law, Kathleen Kortan of Yankton; and many nieces and nephews.
Ed is preceded in death by his parents, John and Rose Kortan, his brother, John Kortan, daughter-in-law, Kelly Kortan, granddaughters, Jenni & Ashli Kortan, and grandson, Jonathan Kortan.
After graveside services, the family will be gathering for a lunch at the VFW in Tyndall from 11:30-2. Friends and family are welcome.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
August 19, 2020
Commented