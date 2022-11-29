Rita Holec

Rita Delores Holec passed away Monday, November 28, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society in Tyndall at the age of 94.
A funeral service, officiated by Pastor Bill Van Gerpen, will be held 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, November 30 at Goglin Funeral Home in Tyndall. Visitation begins at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be in the Tyndall Cemetery.
Rita was born Friday, July 13, 1928, to Joseph and Agnes (Dvoracek) Merkwan at Dante, South Dakota. Rita attended school through the eighth grade. She married Charles Beemer in February of 1947 and was blessed with their daughter, Sandra. Rita married Stanley Holec December 8, 1982, at Lake Andes. They made their home in Wagner.
Rita was a hard worker, doing factory work over the years at Dale’s, M-Tron and CR Industries. For a time, she worked at the College Café in Springfield and the Tyndall Bakery. Rita enjoyed embroidering and spent time with her grandchildren. When her grandkids were young, Sunday afternoons were spending playing doctor or school. She loved to hear about their daily lives and their jobs when they became adults.
Rita always kept her home neat and clean. She was content to stay home, watch tv and do housework. She would indulge in a small dish of ice cream in the evenings while watching TV.
Rita is survived by her daughter, Sandra Kreber of Yankton; granddaughter, Tanya Johnson of Yankton; grandson, Travis Kreber of Tea; nieces; nephews; cousins and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents; brother, Ernie Merkwan; son-in-law, Stephen Kreber and husband, Stanley Holec.
