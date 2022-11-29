Rita Holec
Courtesy Photo

Rita Delores Holec passed away Monday, November 28, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society in Tyndall at the age of 94.

A funeral service, officiated by Pastor Bill Van Gerpen, will be held 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, November 30 at Goglin Funeral Home in Tyndall. Visitation begins at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be in the Tyndall Cemetery.