Marcia Zentmire, age 68, of Yankton, died unexpectedly on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
Memorial services are 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Yankton with Reverend Jeff Otterman officiating. Burial will be in the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Yankton at a later date. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the memorial service at the church.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton.
Marcia was born August 30, 1954, in Sioux City, Iowa to Arnold and Virginia (Bose) Cannon. She grew up in Sioux City and graduated with the last graduating class at Central High School in 1972. She worked in the Boy Scouts of America office in Sioux City for several years. On May 18, 1977, Marcia married Mark Zentmire in Elk Point, SD. She worked at IBP in Sioux City until they moved to Yankton in 1996. Marcia began working at the downtown Kline’s Jewelry store shortly after moving to Yankton, then moved to the mall location in 2001, which she managed until 2017. She returned to the downtown location until retiring in 2020.
Marcia absolutely loved her retirement years with Mark; however, they were cut short when Mark died unexpectedly on November 15, 2019. Marcia went back to work part time as a cashier at Menard’s and really enjoyed working there. She was passionate about helping and taking care of others and putting a smile on people’s faces. She was selfless and giving. Marcia was always very organized. She enjoyed keeping a clean house, working outside in the yard and with her flowers. She also loved the company of her dog, Turbo, who comically drove her nuts. Above all, Marcia treasured her family and adored her grandchildren. Whether it was a soccer game or dance recital, Grandma M was always there. She was also excited to welcome her third grandchild in early 2023.
Marcia is survived by two daughters, Jennifer (Tyler) Novak of Yankton and Michelle (Anthony) Curtis of Yankton; grandchildren, Mason and Mackenzie Novak and one granddaughter on the way; sister, Karen (David) Sosa of Parker, CO; sister-in-law, Linda Cannon of St. Louis, MO; and nieces and nephews: Eric (Heather) Sosa, Jared (Adriana) Sosa, Clint (Elaine) Cannon and Stephanie Barron.
Marcia was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Mark; and brother, Doug Cannon.
