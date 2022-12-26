Marcia Zentmire

Marcia Zentmire, age 68, of Yankton, died unexpectedly on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.

Memorial services are 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Yankton with Reverend Jeff Otterman officiating. Burial will be in the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Yankton at a later date. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the memorial service at the church.