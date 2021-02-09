Virgil D. Flaugh, 91, of Coleridge, Nebraska and previously of rural Hartington, Nebraska, passed away Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at the Park View Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge, Nebraska.
Funeral services will be Thursday, Feb. 11, at 1:30 p.m. at the Skylon Ballroom in Hartington with Richard Gasser and Marge Major officiating. Burial will be at the Hartington City Cemetery.
Visitation will be on Thursday at the Skylon Ballroom, from noon until service time.
Face masks and social distancing are required for the visitation and funeral. You may watch a live stream of the funeral at www.facebook..com/WintzRay/live.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
