Ralph Long, 90 of Hurley, passed away on November 2, 2021 at the Sanford Centennial Hospice Cottage in Sioux Falls.

His funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at Spring Valley Lutheran Church, rural Viborg.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

Arrangements provided by Hofmeister-Jones Funeral Home.

Ralph is survived by his wife Jeannie, Hurley; daughter Vivian (Wally) Bakke, Irene; 2 granddaughters and 6 great-grandchildren.

 