Ralph Long Nov 3, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ralph Long, 90 of Hurley, passed away on November 2, 2021 at the Sanford Centennial Hospice Cottage in Sioux Falls.His funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at Spring Valley Lutheran Church, rural Viborg.Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Arrangements provided by Hofmeister-Jones Funeral Home.Ralph is survived by his wife Jeannie, Hurley; daughter Vivian (Wally) Bakke, Irene; 2 granddaughters and 6 great-grandchildren. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1 & 2 Bedroom Orchard Square, 418 W. 15th, Yankton. Bedrooms: 2 Updated 14 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs Custodian - Yankton County Auditor 23 hrs ago Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesMichael RokusekLake Andes Man Pleads Guilty On Drug Charge, Awaits Sentence On Aggravated EludingSentencing Postponed For VFW Embezzlement Case‘A Chance At Life’Hoffners Recognized As Yankton Citizens Of The YearMichael RokusekBucks Roll Into 11AA Semifinals‘One Of The Good Guys’Daily Record: ArrestsBiden’s Mandate Madness Is Socialist Tyranny Images CommentedLetter: Time To Clean House (32)Biden’s Mandate Madness Is Socialist Tyranny (27)Letter: Warning Flag (23)Letter: A Code To Live By (21)YSD Enrollment Goes Up; COVID Cases Dip (18)Point Of View: Is Wanting Liberty Selfish? (18)Letter: ‘The Ills We Do’ (17)Letter: Descended From King George III? (15)Letter: Where Was Gov. Noem? (13)A Scandal Of Trusts (13)Some Movement On The Marijuana Front (12)Noem’s Activities (12)How The IRS Tax Reporting Proposal Would Impact You (11)Letter: Medicaid Expansion (10)Letter: ‘Diatribe’ (7)Letter: Boundaries (5)South Dakota’s ‘Advantage’ (3)A New Use For The Mall, For Better And Worse (3)Letter: What Is A Constitutional Sheriff? (3)Climate: The World At A Crossroads (2)Natural Gas Prices To Soar (1)Letter: A Man Of Integrity (1)How many spam/potential span phone calls do you estimate you receive in a week? (1)Mountain Lions Becoming Normal Presence In Area, Authorities Say (1)‘A Chance At Life’ (1)Abbott Named USD Discovery District Interim President (1)Ryken Honored With United Way Volunteerism Award (1)Anti-vaccine chiropractors rising force of misinformation (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
Commented