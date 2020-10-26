Leona Vellek, 69, of Tyndall, South Dakota, passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Sister James Nursing Home in Yankton, South Dakota. The Vellek Family will have a private family visitation at a later date.
Leona Margaret Bartunek was born April 1, 1951 to Joseph and Rose (Krcil) Bartunek at Wagner, South Dakota. She was raised in Wagner and graduated from Wagner Community School.
On June 14, 1968, Leona married Larry Vellek in Long Beach, California. The Velleks lived in California for two years before they relocated to Rapid City, South Dakota for three years. The remainder of their time was spent farming near Tyndall.
Leona was known as a hard-working farm wife. She also worked at Gambles Store until it closed. Leona was a Certified Nursing Assistant and later a Certified Med Aid for 20 years at the Tyndall Good Samaritan Center.
Leona loved anything and everything red, white and blue. She was also a supporter of breast cancer research. Leona loved her many cats – especially April and Snickers. She was dedicated and hard-working. Leona will be remembered as a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother and friend.
Grateful for having shared in her life are her husband of 52 years, Larry Vellek of rural Tyndall; her daughter, Lori (John) Singer of Dakota City, Nebraska; her son, Lloyd (Natalee) Vellek of Washington D.C.; her sister, Josephine Pope of Rapid City, South Dakota; her brother, Clarence (Lillian) Bartunek of Tabor, South Dakota; four grandchildren, Danielle (Luis) of South Sioux City, Nebraska, Michael of Dakota City, Nebraska; Jordan (Drew) of Sioux City, Iowa and Briana (Beau) of Sioux City, Iowa; and six great-grandchildren.
Leona was preceded in death by her father, Joseph Bartunek; mother, Rose Bartunek; and brother, Joey Bartunek.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
October 27, 2020
Commented