Private funeral services for Dale Reiff, 86, of Avon were 10 a.m. Monday, March 22, 2021 at the First Presbyterian Church in Avon. Burial is in the Trinity Presbyterian Cemetery, rural Avon, with military honors.
Public visitation was Sunday from 3-5 p.m. at the church.
Peters Funeral Chapel in Avon is in charge of arrangements.
Dale Franklin Reiff was born on the family farm south of Avon, SD on August 25th, 1934 to George & Marie (Radtke) Reiff. He was a loving husband, father and grand-father who departed this world for heaven on March 18, 2021 at the Sanford Medical Center in Sioux Falls, at the age of 86 (coincidently on his mother’s birthday.)
Dale received his education in Avon at the Sperry Country School where he was often seen riding his calves to school with his brother, Johnnie and later graduated from Avon High School in 1952.
Dale was married to his wife, Cleo Nieuwenhuis in 1956 and they spent 65 years of married life together. They were blessed with two children, Paula and Mark, who were raised on the farm.
Dale came from a patriotic family with six brothers who all served in the military. He spent two years in the Navy aboard the USS Thuban as a Boiler Technician Petty Officer 3rd Class (BT3). He was promoted before his peers due to his strong work ethic.
Dale loved farming, raising cattle, breaking and training horses. While farming he spent some of his time working on the Oahe Dam in Pierre. He also loved attending his children’s and grandchildren’s extracurricular activities. He loved collecting and restoring tractors. He also enjoyed collecting coins.
Dale was preceded in death by his parents (George & Marie), parents-in-law (Frony and Bill Nieuwenhuis), sister Alma (Dale) Nelson, and his brothers: Francis, Lloyd, Ray, Marvin, and Johnny (Clarice); and his sisters-in-law, Leola and Puddy.
Dale is survived by his wife, Cleo Reiff, his daughter, Paula Vilhauer of Avon, and son Mark (Vickie) Reiff of Sioux Falls. He will always be lovingly remembered by his grandchildren: Jon (Molly) Vilhauer, Matthew (Hope) Reiff, Paige Vilhauer, and Brandon (Anna) Reiff. Also surviving Dale is his brother, Robert (JoAnn) Reiff, and sisters-in-law, Merlie, Ethel and Anita Reiff.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
March 23, 2021
