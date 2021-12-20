Frances “Pat” Marlene Winckler, age 89 of Tyndall, SD passed away Saturday, December 18, 2021, at her home.

Her funeral will be 1:30 p.m. Monday, December 27, 2021, at United Methodist Church in Tyndall. Interment will be at the Tyndall Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., with 7:00 p.m. prayer service, Sunday, December 26, 2021, at United Methodist Church.

