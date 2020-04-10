Due to current health concerns, private funeral services for Joyce Romkema, 70, of Springfield are being held Saturday, April 11, 2020, at the Emmanuel Reformed Church in Springfield. Burial is in the church cemetery, rural Springfield.
A Celebration of Joyce’s Life will be held at a later date.
Peters Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of arrangements.
Joyce Ann Romkema was born October 30, 1949, at Yankton, SD, the daughter of Irvin and Dorothy (Jurrens) Finck. She died Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at her home in rural Springfield, under hospice care, surrounded by members of her family.
Joyce graduated from Avon High School in 1967 and from Southern State College in Springfield in 1971 with a bachelor’s degree in music. She married Gary Romkema at the Baptist Church in Avon on June 26, 1970. Three children were born to their union.
Joyce had a lifelong love of music, and taught both choir and band in Avon for 20 years, retiring in 2004. She was known for having an exceptional Swing Choir, and directed several musicals with her high school students. After retiring from Avon, she taught for four years in Santee, NE. She was a member of the Delta Kappa Gamma professional society for women educators.
Joyce will be remembered for being a determined woman, who never stayed idle for long. Joyce was a very devoted and active member of the Emmanuel Reformed Church where she served as the first woman elder, served in God’s Garden Circle, and directed the Praise Team and the choir for many years. She also directed several Easter and Christmas Cantatas. She directed the music at the Mike Durfee State Prison for the Lutheran congregation for four years, and shared her musical talents teaching piano lessons for more than 50 years. Joyce loved traveling and was able to visit places such as Rome, Brazil, several European countries, Panama, and all but five states in the US. She enjoyed working outside tending to her garden and flowers. Most of all, she was very proud of her children, their talents and accomplishments, and she cherished spending time with her grandkids.
Thankful for having shared her life are her husband Gary of Springfield, three children: Sheila (Keith) Gestring of Vermillion, Ross (Cheri) Romkema of Chanhassen, MN, Wanda (Greg) Goodman of Pierre; six grandchildren: Dillon and Wyatt Gestring, Colin and Rachel Romkema, Jackson and Allison Goodman; and her sister Carol (Jon) Hof of Minneapolis, MN.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
April 11, 2020
