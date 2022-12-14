Hilda Tycz
Hilda E. Tycz, age 82, passed away Monday, December 12, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society in Tyndall.

Visitation will be held 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., with a 7:00 p.m. wake, Thursday, December 15 at St. Leo Catholic Church in Tyndall.