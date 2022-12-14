Hilda Tycz

Hilda E. Tycz, age 82, passed away Monday, December 12, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society in Tyndall.
Visitation will be held 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., with a 7:00 p.m. wake, Thursday, December 15 at St. Leo Catholic Church in Tyndall.
A funeral Mass will begin at 10:30 a.m. Friday, December 16 at St. Leo Catholic Church. Interment will be in St. Leo Catholic Cemetery.
Hilda was born January 4, 1940, to Otto and Emma (Hahn) Winckler at Tyndall, SD. She was a 1958 graduate of Tyndall High School. Hilda married Robert Jerome Tycz May 16, 1959. They farmed until 1965, then moved into Tyndall. They were the proud parents of their son, Eric.
Hilda assisted many area farmers during her career at the Bon Homme ASCS office. She retired October 28, 1986, after 38 years of service. Following retirement, Hilda became an active member of RASCOE, serving on many committees at the national convention, to maintain the integrity of retiree benefits for ASCS and FSA office workers. She was always supportive in assisting her husband and son in their businesses.
Hilda enjoyed bowling, fishing with Robert and playing casino slots. She loved family, the Black Hills and cooking in the bar with Eric. Being the happy person she was, Hilda always had a smile for everyone she met.
Hilda is survived by her son, Eric Tycz of Tyndall; brother, Art Winckler of Yankton; nieces and nephews, Mary Runge of Hartford, Marie Merkle of Harrisburg, Julie Nielsen of Sioux Falls, Mark Winckler of Yankton, Judy Potter of Tyndall, Terry Rokusek of Sioux Falls, Elton Rokusek of Hartington, NE, Mary Dunlap of Naples, Italy, Dan Winckler of Las Vegas, NV, Karen Griffith of Sarasota, FL, Kenny Winckler of Lesterville, Linda Pelton and Laurie Luke, both of Avon and brother-in-law, Bernard (Gus) Pletka of Tyndall.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of over 50 years, Robert, December 22, 2009; siblings, Alvin Winckler, Edna Rokusek, Melvin Winckler and Agnes Pletka.
To all Family and Friends,
Mom and I talked a lot. She told me of her early years working for the ASCS office, and she told me of all her friends she made working there. She told me of her early bowling days and the friends she spent time with. She told me of going out with my Dad to dances and parties, and the people they went out with. We talked about all the card parties they went to. We talked about fishing trips and picnics. We talked about family things, flying with Dad and flying with her brother. We talked about harvesting with her other brothers. We talked about cooking with her sisters and her Mom. We talked about her and her sister sneaking to a casino without telling their husbands so they could have sister time. We talked about Christmas parties that we had, and the times we had at the restaurant. I would like to thank you all for the memories. And a very special thank you to any of my friends that called Hilda Mom too. You all know who you are. — Eric
Goglin Funeral Home of Tyndall, www.goglinfh.com is honored to serve the family and friends of Hilda Tycz.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
December 15, 2022
