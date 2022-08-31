Leta Hansen Aug 31, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Visitation for Leta M. Hansen will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at Kober Funeral Home in Vermillion.Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 2, at Wakonda United Methodist Church in Wakonda. Burial will follow the service at Bluff View Cemetery in Vermillion. Kober Funeral Home of Vermillion has been entrusted with the services. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1-Bdrm. $475. Scotland, SD. Free utilities. Pets Allowed. Remodeled. 605-464-0872 $475 Updated 17 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs Open House & Hiring Event! - L&M Radiator 2 hrs ago Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesCity Temporarily Closes Meridian BridgeCity Approves Funds For SAC Fitness FacilityDakotah MendesDaily Record: ArrestsSeeking Summit SolutionsWarrants Provide More Info In Laurel HomicidesNew Downtown Mural Aims To Highlight Yankton’s HistoryDaily Record: ArrestsTom PeitzFootball: Lancers Earn First-Ever Football Victory Images CommentedLetter: ‘Enough Is Enough’ (78)Justice Finds A Mastermind Terrorist (47)Letter: Thank You, Liz! (35)The FBI, Trump And The Need For Patience (29)Biden’s Solution For High Gas Prices (20)Letter: ‘Come Home’ (19)Letter: ‘Under God, The People Rule’ (19)Letter: Human Embryology (14)Letter: How Democracies End (13)Downgrade: Why U.S. Military Enlistments Are Plummeting (12)Letter: Civic Duty (12)Letter: ‘11th Hour Conversions’ (11)Letter: Afghanistan Anniversary (11)Insulin Cap: Why Is There Resistance? (10)Letter: Hope And Reality (7)Letter: Speed Limit Issues (7)Social Studies Standards Still Need Work (6)Driver Wanted: Agencies Hindered By Vacancies (6)Letter: Problem Solving (5)Student Loan ‘Forgiveness’ Is An Abuse Of Power (3)Letter: A Family Torn Apart (3)Letter: Looming Disruption (3)Letter: ‘Real’ Chislic (2)Bridges To Remember (2)Closing Summit Fitness Room Makes No Sense (2)COVID Update for Aug. 24, 2022: Active Cases In SD Drop Dramatically (2)The City And The Summit Center (1)Pondering The Future Of Meridian Bridge (1)Letter: Call To Arms, Part II (1)We’re Charlie Battery Again (1)A Flood Of Memories (1)City OKs Aquatics Center Funds Plan (1)Letter: Senseless Deaths (1)Letter: The Slap Heard Around The World (1)California pig welfare rule delays frustrate small farmers (1)Letter: Call to Arms, Part I (1)Rothschadl Focused On Leading Cavaliers To Successful Season (1)Dog, missing 2 months, found alive inside Missouri cave (1)Summit League Announces 2022-23 Basketball Schedule (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
Commented