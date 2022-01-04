Damon D. Jorgensen, 94, of Irene, SD, died Saturday, January 1, 2022, at Ava’s House in Sioux Falls, SD following a short illness.
Family will be present at the Hansen Funeral Home in Irene from 5:00 – 7:00 on Thursday, Jan. 6th. Funeral services will be held at Calvary Lutheran Church, Irene, SD, on Friday, Jan. 7th at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Mark Ostrem officiating. Burial will be at Hillcrest Cemetery along with Military Graveside Rites immediately following the service.
Damon Dale Jorgensen, son of Jorgen (Chris) and Lena (Volden) Jorgensen, was born on his parent’s homestead northwest of Irene on March 28, 1927. He was baptized and confirmed in the old Irene Lutheran Church and attended Rix School for his first eight years of schooling, graduating from Irene High School in 1945.
Following graduation, Damon helped his father on the farm and in 1950 was called to serve his country. In the army, after his basic training, he served six months in Japan and ten months in Korea. While serving in Korea, Damon drove an artillery truck supplying ammunition to the front lines. He came down with hemorrhagic fever and spent two months in a MASH hospital. Following his discharge from the service in 1952, Damon worked for his brother, Leslie, at the John Deere Implement Store in Irene. On September 5, 1953, Damon married Audrey Bratberg at Trinity Lutheran Church in Yankton, SD. Damon purchased the Standard Oil bulk business and provided petroleum products to customers around the Irene community until his retirement in 1993. After retirement, he drove the parts truck for Yankton Auto Supply and worked for his son-in-law, Larry Lyngstad, assisting with farm work. He was a member of the Calvary Lutheran Church, Irene Volunteer Fire Department, American Legion, Commercial Club, VFW, Glenridge Golf Course and served as Chaplin for the Yankton BPO Elks. He enjoyed golfing, reading, playing pinochle and hunting. Damon was honored for his service on a mission to Washington DC with Midwest Honor Flight on September 25, 2018.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Audrey, and daughters, Jolene Dempster, St. Joseph, MO; Kristie (Larry) Lyngstad, Volin, SD; and Coralee Jorgensen, Sioux Falls, SD. Grandchildren: Kara (Jeff) Spieler; Jenna Lyngstad (Dustin Torguson); Kayla (Matt) Metzger; Leah (Geoff) Miles and Andrew (Sarah) Dempster. Great grandsons: Ty, Lance & Cole Spieler; Tucker & Tanner Lyngstad; Charles & Damon Metzger; Leo Miles and Greyson Dempster. Step-grandchildren Payton, Caden and Maddox Metzger and Rylie Torguson. His sister Myrtis Kaarup, Tea, SD, and brother Milton Jorgensen, Luverne, MN, sisters-in-law: Bertha Kaiser, Yankton, and Marilyn (Robert) Hagerty, Omaha, NE, and many nieces and nephews.
He is once again joined with his parents and siblings: Virgil, Nona, Leslie, DeLila, Eugene, Pauline, Merlin, Adeline, Allen, Donald and Janice.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Calvary Lutheran Church or Midwest Honor Flight.
