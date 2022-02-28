A Memorial Mass for Gary R. Mueller will be held at a later date.
Gary Raymond Mueller, 70 years of age, of Holdrege, Nebraska passed away, on February 27, 2022, at Holdrege Memorial Homes in Holdrege.
Gary was born in Yankton, South Dakota on September 21, 1951, the sixth of ten children and the first boy after five sisters, born to Raymond and Anna (Luft) Mueller. Gary was raised on the family farm, two miles south of Yankton, on the Nebraska side of the Missouri River. He grew up working on the family farm. He graduated from Yankton High School, with the class of 1969. He pursued higher education and received a Bachelor’s Degree in Business and Math from Kearney State College graduating in 1973. Gary was an amazing mathematician and could figure out anything in his head, he also had a love for calculus.
On August 18, 1972, Gary was united in marriage to Sarah “Sally” McClymont at the All Saints Catholic Church in Holdrege and to this union two sons were born: Tyler and Matthew. The couple made their home in Holdrege where Gary worked at First National Bank. He loved working with people, and farmers especially in helping them to prosper. After 25 years of banking Gary began a career in commodities, which he thoroughly enjoyed until his stroke in 2012. His greatest pleasure was his granddaughter Ayna and now born since his stroke his second granddaughter Haven, and grandson Jason.
Gary enjoyed his boys’ activities and sports, and especially family vacations, golfing, and skiing. He was a member of the All Saints Catholic Church and was an active member of the Holdrege community.
He has always had a humorous personality and a joke for everyone. Gary has been a wonderful man, father, husband, and friend to all, and is greatly loved.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents.
Gary is survived by his family, Sally Mueller and Creighton Nelson of Holdrege; two sons: Tyler Mueller and his wife, Michelle; and Matthew Mueller both of Holdrege; three grandchildren: Ayna, Haven and Jason Mueller; two brothers: Darrell Mueller and his wife, Diane of Platte, South Dakota; Jim Mueller and his wife, Sheila of Woodstock, Georgia; seven sisters: Eileen Witkowski and her husband, John of Wayne, Nebraska; Darlene Miller of Yankton; Joan Kneifl of New Castle, Nebraska; Donna Chamberlain and her husband, Dick of Sioux City, Iowa; Renae Gannon and Mike Nemeth of Colorado Springs, Colorado; Denise Steckler and her husband, Mike of Yankton; Ann Hilson and her husband, Mike of Yankton; brothers-in-law: John McClymont and his wife, Deb of Norton, Kansas; Steve McClymont and his wife, Claire of Evergreen, Colorado; sister-in-law: Jane Teply and her husband, Darrell of Kearney, Nebraska; and a host of nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
A memorial has been established in Gary’s honor, and kindly suggested to the family for later designation.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
March 1, 2022
