Marlis Herrmann, 89, of Yankton, died Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at Brookestone Acres in Columbus, Nebraska.

A graveside service will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Yankton.

Visitation is from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with a prayer service at 7 p.m.