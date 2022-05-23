Funeral Mass for Marie Soukup, 90, of Wagner will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at St John’s Catholic Church in Wagner. Burial is in St. John’s Catholic Cemetery, rural Wagner.
Visitation will be at the church on Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m., followed by Rosary/Wake services at 7 p.m.
Peters Funeral Home in Wagner is in charge of arrangements.
Marie T. Soukup, daughter of John & Frances (Pilna) Cimpl, was born on March 21, 1932, in Wagner, SD. She passed away peacefully on Friday, May 20, 2022, at the Wagner Community Hospital surrounded by her loving family and friends. Marie attained the age of 90 years and 2 months.
Marie attended grade school in a country school in Rouse township and graduated from high school in 1950 from Mount Marty in Yankton, SD.
On Monday, January 20, 1953, Marie married Robert J. Soukup at the Catholic Church in Dante, SD. Together they made their home on the family farm south of Wagner, SD. They were blessed with 5 children. They worked hard as a family raising hogs, cattle, chickens and a huge garden. Like most farm wives, Marie was Bob’s right hand until their children were old enough to milk cows, sort hogs and work cattle.
Marie will be remembered for so many things. She was very proud of her Czech heritage. Her cooking, baking, and canning skills were some of the best. In the days of thrashing, she butchered chickens in the morning and served them fresh fried for dinner. No lunch meat sandwiches and paper plates in those days. She will be remembered most for her delicious apple strudels, Kolaches, Koblahe, donuts and the tallest meringue on her cream pies. She would sew, mend, patch and fix about anything for her family.
Bob and Marie moved to town in 1982. Together they worked at the Wagner Livestock Sale barn. Marie, along with other relatives, prepared many delicious meals on sale day, but liver & onions were always the favorite. She also cooked part time at the Heritage Court in Wagner. Marie was a member of St. John’s Catholic Church, Altar Society, Catholic Daughters of America, First Ladies Slovak Association and the Wagner Hospital Auxiliary. She was also a member of St. John’s October Band and she was a past CCD teacher.
Marie loved her family and always made each one feel like they were her favorite. When her grandchildren were small, she babysat them on Fridays. She gave the best “under dogs” at the park and treated them to sugar donuts and an orange pop at the Spot Café. She would make suppers every Wednesday after sports and before CCD, for the grandchildren and their friends. If time allowed, a game of cards would be played. Marie was the best partner in 10-point pitch and scorekeeper. She enjoyed playing Black Jack at the Fort Randall Casino and playing 65 (count your cards, Fonda) with her family and friends. She made Christmas Eve extra special with a personalized stocking for each of her grand and great-grandchildren and served her strawberry slush and oyster soup. The grand and great-grands will always remember her fun Easter egg hunts and brunch after Easter morning mass.
She was her family’s biggest fan when it came to their sports and school events. She especially loved cheering on the Dakota Farmers Softball team and keeping her own score. Marie loved to visit with friends, and she hosted many coffee dates at her home. She enjoyed being with people and she and Mr. BS would take many drives in the country to see what everyone was up to. Every harvest season the guys could count on chocolate malts at least once. She enjoyed doing things for others.
Marie spent her entire life believing, thanking and praising God and she instilled that in her family. She and Bob prayed the rosary every day together.
Thankful for having shared her life are her best friend and husband, Robert “Bob” and children: Karen (Dave) Kuhlman, Richard “Dick” (DeElla) Soukup, Ronald “Ron” (Denise) Soukup, Karol (Doug) Kniffen and Robert “Bobby” Soukup (deceased) all of Wagner, SD; grandchildren: Dan (Teanna) Kuhlman, Joe Kuhlman, Jill (Nick) Cotton, Janelle (Mike) Bormann, Randy Soukup, Riley (Lisa) Soukup, Ryan Soukup, Trina (Otto) Fousek, Kristi (Grant) Olson, Jared (Sayde) Soukup, Lori (Clif) Kayl, Scott (Carroline) Kniffen and 21 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law: Evelyn & Mary Cimpl and Eleanor Andersh; many nieces, nephews, friends, and special family friend Craig Bastemeyer.
Marie was preceded in death by her son Bobby, her parents, brothers: Wesley, John and Charlie Cimpl; sisters: Albina Soukup, Frances Nedved and sister-in-law Irene Cimpl; and brothers-in-law: Raymond Soukup, Leonard Nedved and Robert Andersh.
In lieu of flowers, memorials will be directed to St. John’s Catholic Cemetery.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
May 24, 2022
