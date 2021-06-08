Rosemary Souhrada, age 77 passed away Tuesday, June 8, 2021 surrounded by family at her rural Scotland home.
Visitation will begin at 5:00 p.m. with a 7:00 p.m. prayer service, Sunday, June 13, 2021 at St. Leo Catholic Church in Tyndall, South Dakota.
Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 14, 2021 at St. Leo Catholic Church in Tyndall. Burial will be at Vodnany Catholic Cemetery, rural Scotland.
Goglin Funeral Home, www.goglinfh.com is honored to serve the family of Rosemary Souhrada.
