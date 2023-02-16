Paul Robinson
Courtesy Photo

Paul Robinson stepped into eternity on February 8, 2023, at 86 years, 11 months, 19 days of age.

Born in Tyrone Twp., Livingston Co., Michigan, Paul was the youngest of Ray and Mary Doerr Robinson’s nine children. He loved animals from the beginning and grew up idolizing his dad. Paul loved to recount stories from his childhood when he and his dad would take the livestock truck to Detroit.