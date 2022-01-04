Patricia Ann Davis was born March 17, 1944, the daughter of Clarence and Lillian (Mohr) Davis. She was born on a farm near Chester, S.D. She graduated from Vermillion High School in 1962.
On March 17, 1963, she was united in marriage to the love of her life, Clark Lewison. From this union, two children were born. They were married for 58 years. They lived on the family farm northwest of Vermillion.
She worked for the telephone company, and at USD Book & Supply for over 30 years. She then worked at CorTrust Bank for 12 years retiring in 2014.
Patti enjoyed traveling with Clark, spending winters in Arizona, and spending time with friends.
Survivors include a daughter, Jayme (Todd) Nelson of Alcester, S.D.; a son, Corey (Julie) Lewison of Vermillion; four grandchildren, Kolbe Nelson of New York City, Kendall (Clinton) Tice of Wall, SD., Ayden Lewison and Avery Lewison, of Vermillion, SD; Three sisters, Iola Speulda of Milwaukee, WI, Darlene Bottolfson, Donna (Gerald) Sommervold all of Vermillion, SD., Brother-in-law Stanley Lewison of Vermillion, SD, Sister-in-law Jeanette (George) McFarling of Gretna, NE.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Lillian; three brothers, Lawrie, Clarence, Jr. and Dick and a sister Erma Larson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Pleasant Valley Lutheran Church, or the charity of your choice.
Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, January 8 at the Pleasant Valley Lutheran Church, rural Vermillion, with burial in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, January 7 at the Hansen Funeral Home in Vermillion.
Commented