Richard “Robbie” Robinson, 82, of Yankton died Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at Avera Sr. James Care Center in Yankton.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private family funeral will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 13, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton. A public celebration of life will be held at a later date. Burial will be in the Yankton Cemetery in Yankton with military honors provided by the Ernest-Bowyer VFW Post No. 791.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Boys and Girls Club or to a charity of your choice.
