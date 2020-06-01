John Wenceslaus Becvar, 90, of Yankton passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020, at his home.
Funeral mass will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 4, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Tabor with the Rev. Fr. Anthony Urban as Celebrant. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Military Honors will be accorded by Kortwan-Hatwan American Legion Post 183 and the U.S. Marine Corps. Honor Guard.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. with a 7 p.m. vigil service and holy rosary on Wednesday, June 3, at Opsahl-Kostel Memorial Chapel in Tabor.
Arrangements are under the direction of Opsahl-Kostel Memorial Chapel in Tabor. Livestreaming of John’s services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at https//www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live.
John’s family asks that social distancing be observed for both the visitation and the funeral service in accordance with current healthcare precautions.
Commented