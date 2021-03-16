Pat Dvoracek was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who departed this life on March 10, 2021. She was 84 years old, and slipped away peacefully with family by her side. She had been under hospice care at Bethany Retirement Living in Fargo, North Dakota.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Friday, March 19, 2021 at Goglin Funeral Home, Tyndall followed by a 7:00 p.m. wake service at St. Leo Catholic Church, Tyndall. Masks are mandatory at all functions and please observe social distancing.
While the Catholic Funeral Mass is private, all are welcome to attend the 11:30 a.m. grave side service Saturday, March 20 at St. Leo Catholic Cemetery Tyndall, where special music will be provided by the Bon Homme Colony women.
Patricia Ann Francis Bott Dvoracek was born in Flandreau, South Dakota to John and Mary (Fiegen) Bott on October 3, 1936- coincidentally on her sister’s 5th birthday. When she was two years old, her mother passed away giving birth to her sister. When she was five years old, her father succumbed to an accident. With help from friends and relatives, Pat’s oldest sister raised the family and kept the children out of an orphanage.
Pat grew up in Colman, South Dakota until 10th grade when her family moved to Orland, South Dakota where she helped care for the family cows, hogs and chickens, and a large garden. She graduated from Orland High School in 1954, after which she studied for three years at Sacred Heart School of Nursing in Yankton, SD.
Pat met her future husband Donnley when she was training in a small hospital in Tyndall, SD. The two met at a dance hall and shared their love of dancing together ever since. They got engaged in November, 1957 and were married August 5, 1958 in Humboldt, SD at St. Ann’s Catholic Church. They lived together on Don’s family farm near Tabor, SD where they worked side by side for decades in the field, maintaining livestock, and keeping a garden. There was minimal automation on the ranch, so much of the regular feeding and chores were to be done by hand. In addition to her ranch duties, Pat raised three children, put every single meal on the table and kept the house in order. Their first son, Mark, was born in 1959 and their second son Kevin followed in 1961. Their daughter Kimberly was born in 1967.
Pat was a member of St. Leo’s Alter Society, VFW Auxiliary, and a faithful member of Alcoholics Anonymous for over 46 years. She and her husband attended several AA conferences, guided others through the program, and made many lifetime friendships. She was very proud of her husband’s sobriety and supported him in every way. Pat loved to dance, always had cookies baked for visitors and was a shark at pinochle and Yahtzee. Pat’s faith was a source of her strength to get through difficult times.
She was preceded in death by her husband and great grandson Chase Besette. She is survived by son Mark (Judy) Dvoracek of Fargo, ND; son Kevin Dvoracek of Sioux Falls, SD; daughter Kim (Mike) Suppa of West Fargo, ND; grandchildren Chrissy (Brad) Besette, Travis Dvoracek, Jesse, Courtney and Elizabeth Suppa and great granddaughter Hope Besette.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
March 17, 2021
Commented