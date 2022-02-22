Amos Sam Schultz, age 86 of Menno, SD passed away Sunday, February 20, 2022, at the Menno-Olivet Care Center in Menno.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at Peace Christian Reformed Church in Menno with the Rev. Michael Hecht officiating. Burial will follow in the Menno Cemetery.
Visitation will be Friday, February 25 from 5 to 7:00 p.m. with a 7 p.m. prayer service at Peace Christian Reformed Church. There will also be visitation for one hour prior to service time at the church on Saturday.
Arrangements are under the direction of Aisenbrey-Opsahl-Kostel Memorial Chapel in Menno.
Amos was born in rural Freeman on April 15, 1935, to Fred and Maria (Hofer) Schultz. Amos attended Freeman Elementary School and completed the 8th grade. He then farmed with his parents south of Freeman.
Amos married Geraldine Schaeffer on October 10, 1954. They were blessed with 4 sons, Fred, Mike, Loren & Stewart. Amos and Geraldine farmed 6½ miles east of Menno all their lives, milking cows, raising hogs, and crop farming. They enjoyed square dancing and getting together with friends to play cards. In their retirement they enjoyed spending the winters in Texas, golfing and visiting with friends, and spending time with their children and grandchildren. Amos especially enjoyed daily drives out to the farm to check up on the boys and supervise the farming operation.
Amos was preceded in death by his parents, Fred & Maria Schultz, sister and brother-in-law Tobea & Wilbert Schaeffer, sister and brother-in-law Ruth & Ernie Fischer, sister Lorene Schultz, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Marvin & Lelah Schaeffer, Ernie & Sally Fischer, Arnold & Ginny Schaeffer, Alfred Schaeffer, Elton & Verina Tiede, Elton Schaeffer, and Mary Jane Schaeffer.
He is survived by his loving wife Geraldine; sons Fred (Ann), Mike (Vicki), Loren (Jennifer), and Stewart (Karen) Schultz; brothers-In-law and sisters-In-law Victor & Darlene Schaeffer, Gideon Schaeffer, Leona Schaeffer, John & Darlene Schaeffer, & Harriet Ebaugh; grandchildren Candyce (Jim) Thieken, Katie (Jake) Paulson, William Schultz, John (Becca) Schultz, Jeff (Yolanda) Schultz, Jenny (Matt) Nelson, Chelsea (George) Summerside, Carissa (Wyatt) Schutt, Chandra (JR) Van Zyl, Parker Schultz, & Spencer Schultz; and 18 great-grandchildren.
