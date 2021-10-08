Harvard Paul Schulz, age 79, of Yankton, South Dakota, died Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at his home in Yankton.
Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. on Monday, October 11, 2021, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Yankton, with Reverend Steve Weispfennig officiating. Burial will be in the Yankton Cemetery in Yankton.
Visitation is from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 10, 2021, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton, with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m.
Pallbearers will be his grandchildren.
Harvard Paul Schulz was born January 23, 1942, in rural Parkston, South Dakota, to Paul and Clarice (Struck) Schulz. He was baptized at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Dimock, South Dakota and was confirmed on May 1, 1955. He attended school at Lincoln #7 until 8th grade, then Parkston High School, graduating in May of 1959. He received his Master’s in Civil Engineering from the South Dakota School of Mines in Rapid City. He married Karen Erdman on December 28, 1963, in Mitchell, South Dakota. After their marriage, they lived in Rapid City while Harvard finished his schooling. They then moved to Sioux Falls, South Dakota, where Harvard began his career as an engineer for Spitznagel Partners. He moved on to other ventures that, eventually, led to a job at Welfl Construction in Yankton, which he eventually owned with Charlie Bender. He continued with Welfl Construction until his retirement in 2015. He had the honor of working on many structures throughout South Dakota.
Harvard’s greatest joys were his family and friends. Everyone who knew him was always welcome to stop in and visit, no appointment necessary, and he would gladly join you with a cigar. He was never without a project, whether it was a restoration, a new project, or a garden plot. He was always working on something.
He was an active church and community member. He served as chairman of the South Dakota Eastern Branch of the American Society of Engineers. He was a former president of the South Dakota Association of General Contractors. He thoroughly enjoyed his time in the Old Iron Association, getting to drive his classic tractors.
Throughout the years, Harvard held various positions in his church, including President, Elder, Trustee, and Sunday School Teacher. He was a board member for The Heritage Foundation. Harvard also spent time in Russia and Sudan pursuing mission activities.
Grateful for having shared his life are his wife of 57 years, Karen Schulz of Yankton, South Dakota; three children: Kevin (Lisa) Schulz of Yankton; Yvette (Rich) Lafrentz of Pierre, South Dakota; and Traese (Mitch) Kuhl of Sartell, Minnesota; ten grandchildren: Isaac, Luke and Simon Schulz; Brittany, Jordan (Patty), Gunnar (Brittany), and Payton Lafrentz; and Lillian, Tabitha, and Magdalene Kuhl; six great-grandchildren: Ferdinand, Penny, Beatrix, Evelyn, Weston, and Willow Lafrentz; sister, Mil (Rev. Ken) Behnken; and four brothers: Rev. Wallace (Kathy) Schulz, Rev. Maynard (Connie) Schulz; Rev. Stewart (Melinda) Schulz and Bryan (Jo) Schulz; as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and granddaughter, Rachel Schulz.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
October 9, 2021
