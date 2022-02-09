Alice Lukes-Sample Feb 9, 2022 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Alice E. (Swensen) Lukes-Sample, 93, died peacefully Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at her daughter’s home. A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, Feb. 12, from 1-3 p.m. at Anderson Funeral Home, Canton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1 BD Apts., Memory Lane. Ground level for elderly or Bedrooms: 1 Updated 19 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs Economic Development Coordinator - City of Laurel 4 hrs ago Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesUpdate 2:23 p.m.: Firefighters Battle Propane Blaze East Of YanktonKim SmithWakonda Farmer Offers His Hemp Success Story During SD TourYankton Propane Blast Ignites Large FireDennis Wynia2 City Permits AwardedYankton Man Convicted Of First-Degree RapeTabor Man Pleads Guilty On Pot Brownie ChargeDaily Record: ArrestsHarriet Huether Images CommentedCoincidence, Irony And COVID Timing (51)Matters Of Medicine (39)Letter: The Days Of ‘76 (34)Letter: 1/6 Poll Numbers (34)Letter: A Sweeping Difference (33)Letter: What Is Thune For? (21)Letter: Upside Down (21)Letter: Check The Facts (10)Letter: Undoing A ‘Stupid’ Decision (5)Transgender Athletes And State Priorities (4)Letter: A Different Focus (4)New COVID Surge And Its Impact (4)South Dakota About To Embrace Juneteenth (4)(More) Help Wanted For Finding More Help (4)Letter: Hog Barns In The Lake Area? (3)Pierre Pressure: What We Say And What They Do (1)Letter: Support Agri-Tourism (1)Letter: Pipeline Problems (1)Letter: Pro-Life Policies (1)Pelosi to seek reelection with Democratic majority at risk (1)Letter: Social Workers (1)Letter: Stuttering Misconceptions (1)Vermillion Rally Held To Support Trans Kids (1)Seasons Of Collision (1)Firefighters Battle Propane Blaze East Of Yankton (1)Letter: The Value Of Reading (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
