Carol Kaberna

Carol Lynn Kaberna, 79 of Wagner was called home to Heaven on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at the North Bay Cottage area on the banks of Lake Francis Case.

Funeral services celebrating Carol’s life will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, November 3, 2022, at St. John Lutheran Church in Wagner, with burial in the ZCBJ Cemetery, rural Wagner.