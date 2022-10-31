Carol Lynn Kaberna, 79 of Wagner was called home to Heaven on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at the North Bay Cottage area on the banks of Lake Francis Case.
Funeral services celebrating Carol’s life will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, November 3, 2022, at St. John Lutheran Church in Wagner, with burial in the ZCBJ Cemetery, rural Wagner.
Visitation will be from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the Peters Funeral Home in Wagner.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Don and Carol Kaberna Memorial Scholarship Fund.
Carol was born on August 12, 1943, in Vermillion, SD. She was the loving daughter of Melvin and Ruth (Magorien) Iverson. She attended country school until eighth grade and then graduated from Vermillion High School. She attended Southern State College, Springfield, SD and finished her BS in Education at Dakota State University, Madison. After receiving her teaching degree, she met the love of her life Donald A Kaberna at SDSU, who became her husband on June 19, 1965, at Bergen Lutheran Church in rural Meckling, SD. They laughed and loved, never spending a day apart for 45 years before Don’s passing on the same day in 2011.
Carol was passionate about teaching, a career that started in North Platte, NE and continued in Centerville, SD and Rock Valley, IA, before she and Don finally settled on a farm east of Wagner, SD. There, Carol and Don raised their three children while she taught 2nd, 4th and 5th grade at Wagner Community School for 36 years.
Carol assisted on the farm and was actively involved in her community. A member of St. John Lutheran Church, she taught Sunday School as well as Bible School, and truly enjoyed being involved in the church and her faith. She was also an active member of Jaycees, Red Hats, Wagner Book Club, School Reading Program and most recently PEO.
Carol had an unmatched zest for life. She enjoyed traveling and often joined Don on his hunts, including in Argentina, Africa and New Zealand. Most recently she enjoyed a cruise in the Caribbean and trips to California, Utah, Texas and Arizona. She never wanted to miss out, whether it was camping, white water rafting, snow skiing, water skiing, skydiving or a trip with friends. She also enjoyed entertaining and decorating for the holidays to spend time with family and friends. Summers were meant for the lake, and she could often be found on her pontoon or relaxing in the water.
Most importantly, Carol loved her family. She was passionate about being there for her children, whether it was supporting them in sports, 4-H, music or academics growing up, or as Grandma as the family expanded in her later years. She loved attending her grandchildren’s activities and was so proud of everything her family had accomplished.
Carol was an incredibly strong woman. She was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2008 and yet most were not aware for many years that she was dealing with such a debilitating disease. After Don passed, Carol lived independently at their lake home on the Missouri River that she loved.
Carol is survived by her three children: Susan LaHaise and her husband Todd of Fargo, ND, Darcy Kaberna and her husband Brent Gabel of Wagner, SD, Kevin Kaberna and his wife Stephanie of Newport Beach, CA; and seven grandchildren: Larissa, Ethan, Connor, Audrey, Kaylie, Claire and a soon-to-be grandson.
She was preceded in death by her parents Melvin and Ruth Iverson, and her sister Marilyn (Iverson) Dyball.
Pall Bearers: Brent Gabel, Todd LaHaise, Dave Isebrands, Bill Hoffman, Jerry Henke, Don Kotab, Mike Frei
Honorary Pall Bearers: Kevin Kaberna, Ethan Gabel, Connor Gabel, Dave Dyball
