Barbara "Barb" Olesen, 73, of Turkey Ridge, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at the Sanford Hospice Cottage on April 9, 2023, after a brief courageous journey with cancer.Funeral services will be at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, April 13, at Bethany Lutheran Church in Hurley.Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, at the church.The Service will be broadcast at https://www.facebook.com/HofmeisterJonesFuneralHome. Arrangements provided by Hofmeister-Jones Funeral Home.Visit hofmeisterjones.com. 