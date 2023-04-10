Barbara ‘Barb’ Olesen

Barbara “Barb” Olesen, 73, of Turkey Ridge, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at the Sanford Hospice Cottage on April 9, 2023, after a brief courageous journey with cancer.

Funeral services will be at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, April 13, at Bethany Lutheran Church in Hurley.