Budd L. Pedersen, 82, of Scotland died Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Sanford Hospital in Sioux Falls.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 30, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton. The funeral will be recorded and posted on Budd’s obituary page at www.wintzrayfuneralhome.com following the funeral. Burial will be in Our Savior’s West Cemetery in rural Menno with military honors provide by the Ernest-Bowyer VFW Post No. 791 and the Patriot Guard.
Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, April 29, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with a prayer service at 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the family or to the Marine’s Toys for Tots Program.
