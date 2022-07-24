Marlene Zieser Blackburn Jul 24, 2022 11 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Marlene L. Zieser Blackburn, 88, of Tyndall, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 22, 2022, at her home in Yankton.Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 30, at St. Leo’s Catholic Church in Tyndall with the Rev. Mark Lichter officiating. Burial will be in St. Leo’s Cemetery in Tyndall. Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. Friday, July 29, at St. Leo’s Catholic Church with a rosary at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the funeral at the church.Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1 & 2 Bedroom Orchard Square, 418 W. 15th, Yankton. Bedrooms: 2 Updated Jul 22, 2022 More Jobs Jobs Multiple Positions Open - ASTEC Jul 23, 2022 Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesWynot Teacher Charged With Soliciting MinorGerald LawRestore Church Moving To Yankton MallLetter: AppalledPercy StielowFormer VHS Teacher Receives Suspended SentenceKenneth BeringerMarlene BlackburnGerald LawFrank Blakey Images CommentedLetter: Appalled (59)Letter: Yankton Feminism (53)Letter: Boneheads (35)Letter: ‘Noble First Step’ (29)Letter: ‘When Will You Ever Learn?’ (27)Letter: Gun Ruling (23)Are Democrats Still The Party Of Human Bondage? (22)Abortion Ruling Won’t End Abortion Fight (19)Letter: Priorities (17)City Faces Its Wastewater Reality (16)The Test And The Cure (15)Medicaid Expansion Advocates Join Forces (14)South Dakota Budget Surplus And The Realities (8)Letter: Wanted For Governor (8)Letter: ‘Surprised But Glad’ (4)Letter: ‘Keep Dodging’ (4)Pride Parade (2)Amateur Baseball: Black Sox Rally Past Parkston (2)Tree On Island In Westside Park To Be Removed (2)Letter: Save A ‘Glorious’ Tree (2)SDDOT Plans Major Road, Bridge Projects (2)Amid spike in shootings, Portland unveils new initiative (1)Wynot Teacher Charged With Soliciting Minor (1)A Word About The Weather (1)Healthcare Group Wants Abortion Issue On S. Dakota Ballot (1)Letter: Top Donors (1)Projects Progressing; ‘Cardboard City’ Friday (1)Moving Along: Work Poised To Begin On Yankton’s Westside Park Pond (1)Letter: 191 Campaigns (1)Female Rescued From Below Discovery Bridge (1)Letter: Fair Compensation (1)Letter: Winning The Race (1)Coping With Painful Prices (1)Interim AG Dismisses 2 Ravnsborg Aides (1)McGovern At 100: A Voice And A Spirit (1)Letter: Kind Hearts (1)Still Up For Discussion (1)Monkeypox virus could become entrenched as new STD in the US (1)Pride parades march on with new urgency across US (1)Work Ahead (1)MMU's Fischer To Retire (1)Former VHS Teacher Receives Suspended Sentence (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
