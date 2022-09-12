Ajay Edwin Nunnally, 3-month-old son of Kassidy Nunnally of Scotland, passed away, Monday, September 5, 2022, at Sanford Children’s Hospital in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

A memorial service, led by Vicar Andy Bueber, will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 17, 2022, at Scotland Community Church, Scotland, SD.