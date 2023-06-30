Vicki Braunsroth, 62, of Tabor, SD, passed away Wednesday, June 14, 2023, surrounded 24/7 by loved ones. In only a few short weeks, Vicki was diagnosed with an aggressive form of multiple Myeloma (bone marrow cancer), further complicated by Pneumonia.
Services are scheduled for July 17, 2023. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. at St. Marks Church in Bloomfield, NE. An informal Celebration of Vicki’s life will be at 5 p.m. at Stringer’s in Yankton. See www.angelink.com to help offset final expenses.
Vicki Lynn Chamberlin was born on September 6, 1960, to Thomas and Norma Chamberlin in Georgia, where Tom was serving our country in the USAF. The family was reassigned to Offutt AFB in Nebraska, where her sister was born. The Chamberlins later moved to Norfolk, Nebraska, where Vicki grew up. After graduation, she attended community college in Norfolk, where she studied accounting, and became interested in photography.
Vicki started her own family in Norfolk when she married Linsey’s father Greg Blamble. In Norfolk, Vicki worked in the Hospitality industry. The family grew exponentially when she married Craig Braunsroth, and settled in Bloomfield, NE. Living on the farm in Bloomfield, the family raised a variety of livestock over the years, including chickens, goats, donkeys, and buffalo. Vicki also became a certified EMT while living in Bloomfield.
Vicki later relocated to Yankton, and then Tabor with Michael, and extended her professional portfolio to include business management. She was well known as the go-to person for Pack & Ship and Klimisch Law Firm.
In addition to raising beautiful children and working, Vicki enjoyed camping, gardening, plants, supporting her grandkids, and hanging out/laughing with friends locally. Although Vicki would initially give the impression of being quiet and reserved, she had an incredible sense of humor, could make you laugh, and could tell you off like nobody’s business. And she would be the first person to lend a hand to someone in need.
She is survived by her significant other Michael of Yankton, sister Kelly Espensen of Tucson, her daughters Linsey Blamble-Noha (Jeremy Venoy) of Tucson, Jessica Braunsroth (Ben) and Mikaela O’Brien (Quinn) of Bloomfield, Chelsea Braunsroth-Sealey of Yankton, and 17 awesome grandchildren with another one on the way. Her extended family includes Michelle (Lance) of Lincoln, Steph (Jim) of Pierce, Chris (Jen) and Chad (Emilee) of Colorado, Jen (Steve) of Texas, and 13 more step grandchildren.
Vick Braunsroth was a wonderful wife/partner, mother, Nana, sister, loyal friend, and a very special human to so many of us. She will be forever remembered, loved, and honored by those she leaves behind, and welcomed by those she is reunited with. She will be missed far more than words can say.
