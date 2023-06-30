Vicki Braunsroth,

Vicki Braunsroth, 62, of Tabor, SD, passed away Wednesday, June 14, 2023, surrounded 24/7 by loved ones. In only a few short weeks, Vicki was diagnosed with an aggressive form of multiple Myeloma (bone marrow cancer), further complicated by Pneumonia.

Services are scheduled for July 17, 2023. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. at St. Marks Church in Bloomfield, NE. An informal Celebration of Vicki’s life will be at 5 p.m. at Stringer’s in Yankton. See www.angelink.com to help offset final expenses.