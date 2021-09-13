John Saver Hess was born July 21, 1941 to Lowell M and Laura (Haase) Hess at Scotland, South Dakota. John graduated from Scotland High School in 1959. Following high school he attended college at Southern State Teachers College in Springfield, SD. He graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Secondary Education. He taught school in Indiana and one year in Scotland prior to moving to the family farm. He loved farming and being back on the family dairy farm and had said many times, “There was nothing he would rather do.”
John married the love of his life, Metha Winckler Anderson on August 5, 1981 at Sioux Falls, SD. John and Metha celebrated 40 years of marriage August 5, 2021.
After his retirement from farming, John enjoyed helping Metha with their craft business and did all the wood working for her crafts.
John always looked forward to visits from the grandkids and their trips with them out west. He was a history buff and loved South Dakota old west history. He also treasured the family trips in the fall to Wisconsin Dells or Rapid City. He had a unique sense of humor, that he inherited from his dad, and always had a joke ready to tell.
In addition to being the best husband, father and grandfather, John was a devout Christian and dedicated his life to Jesus.
John passed away Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at Menno-Olivet Care Center at the age of 80.
John is preceded in death by his parents, Lowell and Laura Hess and Joseph and Martha Winckler.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, Metha Hess are his three daughters, Lana (Tad) Kasten and children, Jennifer Langley and Joshua Kasten; Shawna (Dave) Suurmeier and children Melissa Tucker and Jaymie Bloch; Catherine (James) Hunt and children Jimmy Hunt and Alison Hunt; one son, John (Stacy) Hess and children Mercede and Dawson Hess along with step-daughters, Savanna, Samantha and Sierra Sioux Deutscher; three step-sons, Perry (Mary) Anderson and children Christopher Anderson, Dustin Anderson and Jordan Anderson; Bruce (Linda) Anderson and children Adam Anderson and Ashley Anderson, and Mark (Pat) Anderson and children Brett Anderson and Eric Anderson; one step-daughter, Tracy Hill (Barry Wiens) and children Billy Pitchford, Dean Pitchford, Michaela Hill and Dakota Hill; 18 great-grandchildren; one brother, James (Karen) Hess; one sister, Donna Muhmel and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in John’s honor, to Salem Reformed Youth and Menno-Olivet Care Center.
A private family service will be held for John Hess on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Salem Reformed Church in Menno, SD.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
September 14, 2021
