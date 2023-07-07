Clarence Sykora

Clarence Sykora, age 95 of Tabor, SD passed away Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at Menno-Olivet Care Center in Menno.

Visitation will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 8 at Goglin Funeral Home in Yankton. The funeral will begin at 2 p.m. Interment will be in Rosehill Cemetery, Scotland.