Clarence Sykora, age 95 of Tabor, SD passed away Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at Menno-Olivet Care Center in Menno.
Visitation will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 8 at Goglin Funeral Home in Yankton. The funeral will begin at 2 p.m. Interment will be in Rosehill Cemetery, Scotland.
Clarence Michael Sykora was born February 24, 1928, to Joseph and Sophia (Kortan) Sykora at Utica, SD. He completed his formal education at Rockland School #23 in Utica. Clarence was united in marriage to Verda Catton September 9, 1961, in Yankton. They were blessed with three daughters. Clarence began working for A.G. Honner & Son in Tabor where he did mechanic work and painted tractors for 15 ½ years. At Tabor Lumber Coop, he drove the gas truck and managed the gas station, a position he held for 20 years. Following retirement, he was not one to sit around. Clarence mowed for the city, worked at LD’z Lounge and Coyote Sports, while doing TV and small engine repair out of his home.
Clarence was a member of the Presbyterian Church, the Tabor Fire Department where he served a term as fire chief and the Tabor Chamber of Commerce. He played men’s softball and the accordion.
Clarence is survived by his wife of 61 years, Verda Sykora; daughters, Martha (Jim) Reisz of Harrisburg, SD, Sandra (Bill) Knapp of Syracuse, NY and Lisa (Todd) Catton of Elkhorn, NE; 5 grandchildren, Stephanie (Ryan) Gruba of Milbank, SD, Nicole (Derek) Veldhuisen of Norwood Young America, MN, Jennifer (Jesse) Jansen of Brandon, SD, Leah Knapp and Jack Knapp, both of Syracuse; 4 great-grandchildren, Sophie and Cooper Gruba, Declan Veldhuisen and Abriana Jansen and sister-in-law, Deanna King.
He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Joe Sykora.
