Nolan Dean Peterson, 39, of Yankton, died Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at Avera Queen of Peace Hospital in Mitchell.Arrangements are pending with the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton.
