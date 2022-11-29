Gladys Pedersen, 85, of Hartington, NE, passed away Friday, November 25 at the Arbor Care Center in Hartington.
Visitation will be Tuesday, November 29 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Hartington.
Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, November 30 at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Hartington. Interment will be at a later date.
Online condolences may be sent at: www.opsahl-kostelfuneralhome.com. Livestreaming of Gladys’ services can be found at: https://my.gather.app/remember/gladys-pedersen
Gladys Elaine Pedersen was born September 8, 1937, to John and Selma (Wittler) Konken at the family farm northeast of Coleridge NE. She was baptized and confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Coleridge. She attended country school until the 8th grade, later achieving her high school diploma through Nebraska GED in 1975. As a teenager she worked for many local families cooking, cleaning, washing clothes and caring for children. At age 16 she began working for McDonalds Clothing Store in Hartington until she got married.
On February 5, 1956, she married Marvin Pedersen at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Coleridge. They made their home in Hartington, building their first house while living in the basement until the top floor was finished in 1960. To this union three children were born.
Gladys was always busy, while raising three children she still found time to help her aging parents and neighbors and volunteered at church. She always made sure that everyone celebrated their special days by hosting many birthday & anniversary parties for family members. She had a great fondness for preparing coffee, cake and cookies.
In 1968, Marvin started his own earthmoving business. This took Gladys from being a full-time homemaker to being a part time heavy equipment operator. She referred to this as “a picnic every day.” As her sons and grandsons took over this role of “Marvin’s assistants,” she was known as the greatest lunch box packer ever.
Gladys was almost as passionate about her cooking as she was about her grandchildren. Every holiday was special to her, and many memories were made with everyone getting together for Grandma’s delicious meals and sweet treats while playing board games or card games that were never as much fun to play anywhere else.
In 1975, Gladys and Marvin bought an acreage east of Hartington, building a new house and moving there in 1977. Gladys and Marvin loved to travel, making many trips traveling from Maine to California, but also overseas to Spain, Germany and Denmark.
Gladys is survived by her three children and spouses; Doug and Nancy Pedersen of Trevett Maine, Debbie and Kent Brummels of Hartington, David and Penny Pedersen of Norfolk; Grandchildren Jeremy and Veronica Brummels, Jeff and Lisa Brummels, Chris Brummels, Laura Brummels, Hope Pedersen (Lance Bulin), Sara Pedersen, Jacob Pedersen (Paige Snodgrass), and Sergio Pedersen; and one Great Grandson Nathan Brummels; Brother and Sister-in-law Gerald and Lorraine Pedersen of Yankton, Sisters-in-Law Delores Konken of Hartington, Viola Weatherwax of Parkersburg IA, and Doris Bell of Scottsdale AZ, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Marvin in May of 2015, her parents, brothers Marvin, Norman, Wendell, Elmer, Clarence, Vernon, Gerald; sister Lorna Vedder and an infant brother.
