Gwendolyn “Gwen” Ruth Andersen, age 94, of Brookings, passed away Friday, April 16, 2021, at the Brookings Hospital.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, May, 22, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at Eidsness Funeral Home in Brookings. Interment will immediately follow the service at First Lutheran Cemetery in Brookings.
Gwen was born on February 27, 1927 in Sioux City, IA, the daughter of Howard and Orpha (Wibe) Jacobs. She received her education in Yankton, SD, and was a graduate of Yankton High School in 1945. She continued her education at Yankton College for one year. Gwen was united in marriage to John R. Andersen on December 20, 1948. After John’s death in 1973, Gwen was employed at the SDSU Athletic Department until her retirement in 1990.
Gwen was a member of the First Lutheran Church in Brookings and the Hospital Auxiliary. She loved visiting and playing bridge with her dear friends, many with whom she was neighbors during the 66 years that she lived in her house. Not only did she enjoy knitting, beadwork, and crafts of many kinds, she had an avid propensity for them. Gwen was also a voracious reader. In her recent years, she received a formidable stack of books from the Brookings library every two weeks, and left very few unread.
Gwen was a role model and advocate for children, offering them boundless love and care. As a member of the Hospital Auxiliary, she spent time volunteering in the hospital gift shop and giving tours to elementary school children. She treasured time spent with neighborhood children who dropped in to see her, have a butterscotch candy, and ogle at 50+ year-old toys. Most importantly, she was a wonderful caregiver to her grandchildren and a stalwart figure in their lives. In their most formative years, she was always there to pick up John and Becca from school in her large blue 79’ LeBaron and make sure they got to their afterschool activities, providing invaluable encouragement for their passions and growth.
With her curious intelligence and kind, loving heart, Gwen was a bright light to all who were blessed with knowing her.
Survivors include her son Michael (Brenda) Andersen of Brookings, SD; three grandchildren: Robert of Port Aransas, TX; John of Rapid City, SD; and Rebecca of Minneapolis, MN; one brother Gary (Renate) Jacobs of Lincoln, NE; her sisters son John (Leigh) Learing of Greer, SC; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband John, son Howard, sister Janet, daughter-in-law Kim, and brother-in-law Arthur.
Memorials are preferred to the John R. and Gwendolyn R. Memorial Scholarship in Engineering at SDSU.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
May 7, 2021
