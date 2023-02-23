Arlene R. Patefield, 90, of Coleridge, Nebraska, died Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at the Park View Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge.

Funeral services will be Monday, Feb. 27, at 10:30 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Laurel, Nebraska, with the Rev. Murry J. Johnston officiating. Burial will be in the Laurel Cemetery.