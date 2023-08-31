Virginia Brozik, age 90, of Yankton, South Dakota, died on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.
A private family graveside service will take place at the Bohemian National Cemetery in Gregory, South Dakota.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton.
Virginia was born December 19, 1932, on the family farm east of Burke, South Dakota to Henry and Emma (Krussel) Lubbers. She attended country school near Burke and then one year at Mount Marty High School in Yankton. Virginia worked as a nurse’s aide at the hospital in Burke until she married Richard “Louie” Brozik on May 21, 1957. After their marriage, they farmed for a few years north of Gregory, SD, where Louie was born and raised. Then they moved to Rapid City, SD, and began a career in managing motels. After Rapid City, they purchased the Sunset Motel in Yankton, then a mobile home park in Sutherland, NE and finally the Parkside Motel in Gregory, SD. They enjoyed their retirement years in Gayville, SD, and eventually moved to Yankton in 2005.
Virginia loved painting and was a very talented artist, especially when she was younger. She also enjoyed cross stitching and created many beautiful heirlooms for her family. Most of all, Virginia loved being surrounded by her family and treasured the time spent with them.
Virginia is survived by two daughters, Carol (Vertus) Anderson of Yankton and Diane (Norman) Churchill of Colorado Springs, CO; five grandchildren: Josh (Laura) Anderson, Sara Anderson, Matt (Rochelle) Anderson, Andrew Churchill (fiancé, Kendra), and Elizabeth Churchill; five great grandchildren: Kaden Anderson, Ian and Eli Jares, Emma Bliss, and Delaney Anderson; one sister, Teresa Ellis of Iona, SD, and many nieces and nephews.
Virginia was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Louie on August 5, 2014; infant son; four brothers: Bob, Bill, Dennis “Butch” and Ed Lubbers; and an infant sister, Patricia Lubbers.
To send an online message to the family, please visit www.wintzrayfuneralhome.com.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
September 1, 2023
