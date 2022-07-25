Robert Dean Goeken, age 90, passed away in his home in Scotland, SD on July 23, 2022.
Visitation with family will be held from 6:00-7:00 p.m. on July 28, 2022, at Scotland Community Church. A prayer service will follow at 7:00 p.m. at the church.
Robert Dean Goeken, age 90, passed away in his home in Scotland, SD on July 23, 2022.
Visitation with family will be held from 6:00-7:00 p.m. on July 28, 2022, at Scotland Community Church. A prayer service will follow at 7:00 p.m. at the church.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on July 29, 2022, at Scotland Community Church.
Arrangements are under the direction of Goglin Funeral Home in Scotland, SD.
Bob was born on June 15, 1932, in Scotland, SD to Ube and Grace Goeken. He graduated from Scotland High School in 1950. He then served in the army for two years before attending Southern State in Springfield, SD. He took over the family farm southeast of Scotland in 1956 after his father’s death. He married Phyllis Bierle Schweinforth on December 15, 1957, and they had a loving life together for almost 65 years.
Farming was Bob’s calling as he spent his entire life working the third-generation family farm. He concentrated on dairy and beef cattle as well as grain. In the early years, the farm was also the home to poultry and pork. Besides farming, Bob was a lifetime member of the Scotland American Legion. He also served as an elder and deacon in the Ebenezer Reformed Church and then the First Presbyterian Church until its closing in 2013. He and Phyllis then joined the United Church of Christ (Scotland Community Church).
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Ube and Grace, and his siblings Paul Goeken and Betty Toczek.
He is survived by his wife, Phyllis; his loving children, Karen Brazelton of Yankton SD, Wayne Goeken of Erskine, MN, Ron (Shelia) Goeken of Corsica, SD, Donna (Michael) Kirkpatrick of Martinez, GA, and Joyce (Kerry) Frey of Scotland, SD; nine grandchildren, Heidi (Jimmy) Roberts of Aubum, WA, Laurie Goeken of Minneapolis, MN, Aaron (April) Hansen of Yankton, SD, Jill (Josh) Goehring of Delmont, SD, Casey (Amanda) Comstock of Bennington, NE, Danielle (Jed) Ogren of Marshall, MN, Max (Miranda) Gadbois of Grovetown, GA, Morgan Frey of Moorehead, MN, and Lindsey Frey of Marshall, MN; and sixteen great grandchildren, Eli and Hannah Roberts, Rose Erenburg, Colton and Landen Potts, Curtis and Tori Hansen, Daxton and Marlee Comstock, Gracie Goehring, Koen and Kenlee Comstock, Harlow and Hudson Ogren, Theo Sertichio, and Charlotte Gadbois.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
July 26, 2022
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Commented