Timber Rose Cournoyer, 33, of Yankton, passed away Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in Sioux Falls.Funeral services will be Saturday May 27, in Greenwood at the Greenwood Community Center at 11 a.m.Wake services will be Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m. at the Greenwood Community Center. Peters Funeral Home of Wagner, is in charge of the arrangements. 