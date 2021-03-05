Marcella A. “Sally” Burbach, 81, of North Oaks, Minnesota, and formerly of Hartington, Nebraska, died Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at Waverly Gardens in North Oaks.
A prayer service will be held on Friday, March 12, at 5 p.m. at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
Visitation will be from 4-5 p.m. at the funeral home.
Private family burial will take place prior to the visitation in the St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
