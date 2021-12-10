Beverly Jelsma Dec 10, 2021 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Beverly Jelsma, 90, of Springfield, died Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at the Good Samaritan Society in Tyndall.Public visitation will be Monday from 5-7 p.m. at the Peters Funeral Home in Springfield. Private funeral services will be held Tuesday, Dec. 14, at Peters Funeral Home. Burial is in the Springfield Cemetery. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 3-Bedroom Townhouse. Must qualify by family size and income. Rent Updated 12 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs RN’s and LPN’s - Ability Building Services 4 hrs ago Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesLake Andes Man Charged With Death Threat Against Circuit JudgeIn Her Will, Local Woman Leaves Lasting Gifts For The FutureLake Andes Man Gets Prison For Drug ChargeAngela MonclovaYankton CourtsBetty SchemppDaily Record: ArrestsFriends And Colleagues Recall Riter’s ImpactSarah SoukupCatherine Charging Hawk Images CommentedLetter: ‘Speak Up, America!’ (28)Letter: Wake Up, America! (28)A Day On The COVID Front (26)Letter: America’s Embarrassing Moment (17)Letter: If Dodos Were Called Ducks… (15)Letter: Bloody Murder (14)Letter: Restroom Access (11)Letter: YSD’s Masking Mandate (11)Letter: Problems And Solutions (10)Letter: ‘War-Like Times’ (9)Letter: Re-Election Time (7)Should the Yankton School District cancel its face masking policy? (5)Holiday Odds And Ends (4)Hospitals Facing New Round Of Stress (4)COVID Update for Nov. 18, 2021: South Dakota Reports 6 New Deaths (2)Update 5:53 p.m.: COVID Update for Nov. 19, 2021: Sacred Heart Schools Cancel Classes Monday, Tuesday (2)ICU: Taking A Toll (2)Social Studies Revision Group: Slow Going? (2)Men: Bulldogs Hold Off Lancers (2)A Whirlwind Education (1)Letter: Guaranteeing Social Security (1)South Dakota Teacher Pay And COVID Money (1)Letter: Thankful For The Truth! (1)Turkey Trot Nov. 25 (1)Rail Board Postpones Decision On Trail Proposal (1)Wagner Principal, Wife Resign After Incident (1)Letter: Cleaning Up Marne Creek (1)Letter: Dollar Issues (1)A Great Home Run! (1)Many South Dakota Parents Hesitant To Get Kids Vaccinated Against COVID-19 (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
