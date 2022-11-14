John Mogck

John Arthur Mogck, age 80, of Vermillion, SD passed away Friday, November 4, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital, Yankton, SD.
Military Graveside Rites will be 3:00 p.m. Saturday, November 19, 2022, at the Yankton City Cemetery, Yankton, SD by the Kortan-Hatwan American Legion Post #183, Tabor, SD. A luncheon will follow the graveside rites. Visitations will be 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, November 19, 2022, at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & Crematory, Yankton, SD.
John Arthur Mogck was born to Maynard and Jo Lois Mogck (Miller) on January 11, 1942, in Parkston, SD. He was raised in Yankton and graduated from Yankton High School in 1960. After graduation, John entered the United States Air Force, he was primarily stationed at Hamilton AFB, and honorarily discharged in 1964.
John married his wife of 51 years, Marie Mudloff, on April 2, 1971. They began their lives together on a small acreage near Springfield, SD, then settled east of Vermillion, SD, in 1977, the same year they welcomed their only child, John Michael Mogck.
He was a hard-working and dependable employee to several area companies during his career, including M-Tron, Kolberg-Pioneer, and Baldwin Filter Company. He forged many enduring friendships in the workplace.
John was a proud South Dakotan. He enjoyed living in southeast South Dakota, and he loved walleye fishing and annual west river antelope hunts with his friends. John also loved following South Dakota high school football, and volunteering at the state championship football games in the DakotaDome for many years.
John is lovingly remembered by his wife, Marie Mogck, his son, John Michael (Krista) Mogck of Coon Rapids, MN, his granddaughters, Rachel, Ariana, and Taylor Mogck, and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Maynard and Jo Lois Mogck, as well as sisters Judith Nelson and Mary Lois.
