John Mogck

John Arthur Mogck, age 80, of Vermillion, SD passed away Friday, November 4, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital, Yankton, SD.

Military Graveside Rites will be 3:00 p.m. Saturday, November 19, 2022, at the Yankton City Cemetery, Yankton, SD by the Kortan-Hatwan American Legion Post #183, Tabor, SD. A luncheon will follow the graveside rites. Visitations will be 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, November 19, 2022, at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & Crematory, Yankton, SD.