Mary Ann Schulte, 90, of Sioux City, IA passed away on Saturday, January 22, 2022, at Kingsley Specialty Care.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at Mater Dei Parish – Nativity Church. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Monday, January 31, 2022, at the church. There will be a Rosary Service at 6:30 p.m. and a Vigil Service at 7:00 p.m. Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel is assisting with arrangements.
Mary Ann, the daughter of Frank and Mary (Westerman) Grewe, was born February 2, 1931, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, SD. Mary Ann and her twin sister Anna Marie began their education at Beaver Creek, a one room schoolhouse, in Yankton County, SD. They later went to Sacred Heart School in Yankton. Mary Ann graduated from Mount Marty High School in 1948. She graduated from Sacred Heart School of Nursing in 1951 with an RN degree. In 1980, she graduated from Westmar College in Le Mars with a Bachelor of Applied Science degree. Mary Ann worked as a registered nurse at St. Joseph’s Hospital then finished her career as a nursing instructor at Western Iowa Tech.
Mary Ann was united in marriage to Gerald E. Schulte on May 24, 1952, in Yankton, SD and they were blessed with five children. They moved to Sioux City in 1957.
Mary Ann was a kind woman with a strong faith. She was an active member of Nativity Church, Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Confraternity of Christian Mothers, and Nativity Ladies Guild. She enjoyed golfing and being a member of the ladies’ leagues at Green Valley and Floyd Valley Golf Courses. In addition, she spent many hours quilting, sewing, knitting, and crocheting. Mary Ann was a faithful blood donor over the years. She and Gerald enjoyed walking at the mall.
Those left to honor her memory include her children: Sharon Bitter of Sioux Falls, SD, David Schulte of Sioux City, IA, Leon Schulte of Yankton, SD, Brian Schulte of Stronghurst, IL, and Susan (Lance) Larson of Sioux City, IA; six grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; five sisters-in-law: Marilyn Grewe, Marge Schulte, Lavern (Don) Thompson, Louise (Keith) Neuhalfen, and Sharon Schulte; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gerald on November 13, 2019; nine siblings: Aloys, Joseph, Edward, Agatha, Bruno, Rudolph, Ramond, Richard, and Anna Marie; daughter-in-law, Linda Schulte; and two sons-in-law: David Bitter and Charlie Petersen.
January 28, 2022
