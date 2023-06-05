Robert ‘Pat’ Williams

Robert ‘Pat’ Williams

Robert “Pat” Williams, age 80, of Yankton, SD, passed away early Saturday, June 3, 2023, at his home with his wife by his side.

Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Christ the King Lutheran Church, Yankton, SD, with Rev. Dani Jo Bierwagen officiating. Visitations will be one hour prior to the service at the church.