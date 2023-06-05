Robert “Pat” Williams, age 80, of Yankton, SD, passed away early Saturday, June 3, 2023, at his home with his wife by his side.
Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Christ the King Lutheran Church, Yankton, SD, with Rev. Dani Jo Bierwagen officiating. Visitations will be one hour prior to the service at the church.
A second memorial service will be held at Sorenson Root Funeral Home in Aitkin, MN, at 1:00 p.m. on June 15, with a burial to follow at Lakeview Cemetery in Aitkin.
Robert “Pat” Williams was born October 1, 1942, in Aitkin, MN, to Robert and Louella (Cochrane) Williams. Pat enjoyed life. He was a Veteran, and a lifelong member of the Mason Mystic Lodge 213, in Aitkin, MN. He loved to read military mysteries and historical and western books. On his many travels, if there was a garage sale on the way, he was sure to stop. He spent many years at his cabin on Cedar Lake in Aitkin, doing what he loved best, fishing.
He volunteered his time for the local Republican Party in Aitkin and was a talented writer often writing articles for numerous local news outlets both in Minnesota and South Dakota.
Pat is survived by his loving wife Shireen Williams of Yankton, SD, sister Roberta “Bobbi” Williams of Aitkin, MN, daughter Erin Williams of Sioux Falls, SD, son Toby (Kerry) Woehl of Yankton, SD, grandchildren Brittany (Josh) Wagner, Brook (Jaclyn) Woehl, Brody Woehl, and six great grandchildren.
Pat was preceded in death by his parents, and brother Edward Williams.
The family would like to thank Avera Home Hospice and their staff for their wonderful care of Pat over the past three years.
