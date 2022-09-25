Floris Woodhouse, 88, of Yankton, died Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.

Memorial services are 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, at Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with the Rev. Dani Jo Bierwagen officiating. Burial will be in the Yankton Cemetery at a later date. 