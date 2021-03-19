It is with great sadness the family of Dean M. Kollars must announce that he passed away March 16 at his home in Florida.
Dean was born and raised in Yankton, SD, the son of Larry and Linda Kollars.
He attended school in the Yankton school system, where he competed in track, setting many records. If only the hurdle he faced the past year and a half had been as easy as the ones he had effortlessly glided over in years past.
Dean attended the University of South Dakota and was a member of Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity. He cared for his brothers and many friends as if they were family. All who were close to him would tell you he was the guy who kept things real, and his positive vibe was felt by all. While we know he was young at the age of 53, and also young at heart, Dean said that he was fortunate to have lived a very full and happy life with no regrets and wanted to thank the people that brought so many amazing and fun experiences to his life.
Dean met the love of his life, Theresa, while living in California, a place Dean loved dearly. They married November 7, 2013 in Texas where they lived for several years before moving to Defuniak Springs, Florida. Both Dean and Theresa wished they would have met sooner so they could have loved one another longer. Together the two had so much space outside of their home and in their hearts, they rescued two wonderful fur babies - April and Sheppy.
Dean is survived by his wife, Theresa, of Defuniak Springs, FL; Theresa’s son, Ryan Jones (Chelsea); his mother, Linda Kollars of Sun City West, AZ; his brother Brian Kollars (Jill) of Huron, OH (Nicole, Jake and Grace); and his sister Brenda Fendley (John) of Parker, CO (Ben and Nora)
He was preceded in death by his father, Larry Kollars. Per Dean’s wishes, there will be no funeral service.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
March 20, 2021
Commented