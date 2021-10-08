Ardith M. Baer (Pederson) entered her eternal treasure on October 7, 2021.
She was the youngest of five children born on May 8, 1927, to Herman and Della Olson on a farm near Sheldon, ND.
After high school, she joined the U.S. Cadet Nurse Corps, which concluded at the end of WWII. She then attended St. Luke’s Nursing School in Fargo, ND, graduating in 1948 as an RN.
Ardith married David Pederson in 1951, and they enjoyed raising three children. Ardith worked as a nurse in the newborn nursery, pediatrics, and the VA nursing home in Sioux Falls, SD. She was also a private duty nurse for individuals. After her career ended, she chose to volunteer as a hospice nurse and acting as a substitute school nurse in Vermillion, SD.
In 1984, she married Don Baer and moved to his home in Vermillion. They enjoyed 37 years of traveling, wintering in Arizona, and golfing together.
Her earthly roles included sharing her passion for savior. She loved her children and all the family gatherings. Ardith enjoyed sewing, gardening, stained glass, basket weaving, cooking and being a friend to all.
Survivors include her spouse Don Baer, children: Mary Jo (Charlie) Shogren, Jane Rager (Jeff Schut), Michael (Connie) Pederson, Michael (Debra) Baer, Carleen (Guy) McNeely and Mark Baer (Tom); Three grandchildren: Taylor (Leah) Pederson, Alex (Brianna) McNeeley and Katie McNeely; and six great grandsons: Ethan, Luke and Jacob McNeely and Ryan, Torran, and Bodan Pederson, numerous nieces and nephews and special friends, Peggy Schaak and Jane Bowker.
She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings: Bel Warner, Howard Olson, Marvin Olson, Arland Olson and David Pederson.
Memorial services will be at 7:00 p.m. Monday, October 11, at the Concordia Lutheran Church in Vermillion, with burial of ashes at a later date in Enderlin, ND. In lieu of flowers, donations can be designated to the Lutheran Women in Mission.
