Susan (Sugar) Marie Wieseler, wife of Dean Wieseler, Crofton, Nebraska, passed away on Saturday, June 6th, 2020 at home after a battle with pancreatic cancer.
Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 10:30 am at the St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton, NE with Reverend Eric Olsen officiating.
A public viewing will be held on Thursday, at church, from 5:00-8:00 p.m. with a vigil service at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour prior to services on Friday at church. Cremation will follow the mass.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Denver at a future date. Details will be posted on Sue’s Facebook page once available.
To watch a live stream of the funeral service, please go to www.facebook.com/WintzRay/live.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton, NE.
Sue was born October 22nd, 1948 to Paul and Marie (Gioia) Walden in Denver, Colorado. She graduated from Wheat Ridge High School in 1966. Sue raised two loving, wonderful children, Steve and Tina. She was blessed with two grandchildren, Courtney and Justin, and two great-grandchildren, Anthony and Charlotte.
Sue, the oldest of six, was raised in Wheat Ridge, Colorado. Her greatest childhood memories were spending time with her Italian grandmother, Sarah Gioia, making spaghetti sauce and homemade pasta and riding with her grandfather, Nick Gioia, delivering fresh produce to homes in Denver. By the early age of eight, she was helping her father with his homebuilding business. This is where her love for real estate and sales began. During her 40+ year career in real estate sales, marketing, management and training, she received four Home Builders Association MAME (Marketing and Merchandising Excellence) awards, three National Association of Homebuilder awards and inclusion in the International Who’s Who Historical Society list. For Sue, the accolades were nice, but that wasn’t what drove her. It was helping others succeed that made it all worth it to her, and many considered her a “Life Coach”. Even when she became diagnosed with Wet Macular Degeneration (WMD) in 2017, which impeded her ability to see the smiles of her family and friends, she never let on about the challenges with her vision.
In 1993, while working in Colorado Springs, she met her soulmate, Dean Wieseler. Their relationship started with dinner and a game of cribbage after work. She was also a card shark as Dean would soon find out. They were married September 15th, 2006 in Colorado Springs. Sue also knew family was also very important to Dean, so after semi-retiring in 2008, they moved to their lake house in Crofton, Nebraska to be closer to Dean’s family. She was welcomed with open arms and continued to spread her love. In September of 2011, Sue and Dean exchanged their vow’s again at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Saint Helena, Nebraska with Father Ross Buckhalter and Father Eric Olsen officiating. She and Dean made frequent trips to Denver to spend time with her wonderful family and friends. She loved being a grandma and great-grandma (GG) and their visits were always full of love, joy and, of course, games and cards. Many tears of laughter were shed. She also enjoyed traveling, especially road trips with Dean, and visiting the many people she met over her training career across the country.
Sue is survived by her husband, Dean Wieseler of Crofton, NE; two children, Steve Miller of Lakewood, CO, Tina Miller of Lakewood, CO; two grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, five siblings, many sisters and brothers- in-law, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations be made to the BrightFocus Foundation (http://www.brightfocus.com/donate)
Yankton Press & Dakotan
June 10, 2020
Commented