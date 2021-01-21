June E. Lange age 81 of Bow Valley, Nebraska died on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at Park View Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge, Nebraska. She was taken from the family by Alzheimer’s but ultimately died from COVID. The family was able to be physically present with her in her last days.
Mass of Christian Burial will be on Monday, January 25, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Family (Sts. Peter and Paul) Catholic Church in Bow Valley, Nebraska with the Rev. Jim Keiter officiating. Burial will be at Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery in Bow Valley.
Visitation will be on Sunday, at church, from 3-5:00 p.m. with a Vigil service at 4:00 p.m. Visitation will continue on Monday, at church, one hour prior to services. Face masks and social distancing are required at the visitation and funeral. You may watch a live stream of the funeral at www.facebook.com/WintzRay/live.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington, NE.
Pallbearers will be Kaio Uhing, Jacob Zimmerman, Kyle Potratz, Chad Uhing, Matthew Nelson, and John Lange. Honorary pallbearers will be June’s 16 other grandchildren.
June Eileen was born on March 9, 1939 in Bow Valley, Nebraska to Anton J. and Elizabeth (Schmidt) Schulte. June was the youngest of 11 children. She grew up in the Bow Valley area and went to elementary school in Bow Valley. She went to Holy Trinity High School for her freshman and sophomore years and then graduated from Wynot High School. June then moved to Chicago where she went to school while also working for the railroad. She moved back to Nebraska and worked at the Yankton Medical Clinic. She also helped area families with housekeeping and babysitting children. She then moved to Phoenix to work for the airlines.
June married Linus William Lange on February 4, 1967 in Bow Valley. She and Linus had seven children. Later on June began working for the U.S. Postal service as a substitute driver for her brother Marty. She then had her own Highway Contract as a Route Carrier for over 20 years.
June was a member of the Sts. Peter & Paul Church and the Christian Mothers. She was involved with Catholic Deanery and attended many of their meetings. June originated and helped coordinate the first Schulte family reunion in 1990. She also was very proud of the centennial dresses she sewed for the Bow Valley Centennial with the help of her sister MaryAnn Hans. June loved to play cards and was in a card club for over 45 years. She enjoyed making bread, turning butter, canning and gardening. June liked to do special stamps on envelopes that she mailed and gave to people. She was a rosary leader at church and her faith was always very important to her. June also made many blankets for her grandchildren.
June is survived by her husband Linus of Bow Valley; six children and spouses Laura (Jay) Zimmerman of LaVista, NE, Christa (Bill) Uhing of Logan, IA, Diane (Mike) Nelson of Coleridge, Jodi (Timothy) Salvatori of Yankton, SD, Amy (Zane) Potratz of Spearfish, SD, John (Sheila) Lange of Fordyce, NE; 21 grandchildren; sister-in-law Lorraine Schulte of Hartington; brother Charles (Gennie) Schulte of Emerson, NE.
June was preceded in death by her parents, infant son Lester; three sisters Lucille (Dwight) Keller, MaryAnn (Jim) Hans, Mildred (Jerome) Becker; six brothers Hubert “Toby” (Marcie) Schulte, Harold (Rainaldes)Schulte, Leo Schulte, Marvin Schulte, Roger (Carla) Schulte, Marty (Phyllis) Schulte.
In lieu of flowers please send a donation East and West Catholic school (Bow Valley).
Yankton Press & Dakotan
January 22, 2021
